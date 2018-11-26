Share:

LAHORE-Zubab Rana, the rising star who established herself as a successful model is now being renowned for her acting prowess and gorgeous looks in her TV dramas. The model cum actress is proving to be the best discovery of 2018 for television industry due to her immense talent and eloquent delivery. NaseebonJali proved to be a breakthrough for Zubab as the drama also got soap of the year award. Previously, the diva was a ramp model and did various advertisements for big brands. Her ravishing persona and energetic on-screen presence always intrigue viewers into the drama scene.

Zubab is currently portraying a lead role in “Mere Khudaya,” that is telecasted on ARY Digital. Directed by the veteran actor, Shahood Alvi and written by Samina Aijaz, Mere Khudaya is an emotional roller coaster ride that depicts a harsh reality that exists in our society - sexual abuse. Zubab is portraying the role of Aleena, a selfish girl who ditches her friend and makes her fall prey to the sexual abuse of their van driver played by ShahoodAlvi. The TV audience hates Aleena, and it is a clear evidence of how well Zubab delved into the role that she’s playing. Moreover, the stunning actress has two massive projects of Big Bang production in her pipeline projects that are yet to be played on-screen.

Zubab will be boasting her matchless skills of acting in “Bandish” where she is performing the role of Hira Salman’s little sister whereas, industry’s legend, Marina Khan and Sajid Hassan are to depict the character of her parents.

Another project named Rishtay Biktay Hain, is to go on air in upcoming weeks too that includes Asad Ali and Ali Abbas as her co-stars. The afore-mentioned drama is directed by Syed Atif Hussain, and Zubab is playing the lead.

Apart from these projects, Zubab stays active on social media, and with her beautiful pictures scattered all the way on her Instagram, the actress acts in ads occasionally too.

Zubab’s powerful on-screen appearance is going places, and since the actress has secured her place for her brilliant work, she is definitely destined to make it big in the drama industry with her sheer hard work and passion for delivering the best. We wish all the luck to the gorgeous beauty who is all set to rock in future.