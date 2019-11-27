Share:

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday is all set to resume hearing on former president Pervez Musharraf and federal government’s pleas demanding to stop the special court from pronouncing the reserved verdict in high treason case.

According to details, a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah and comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani will conduct proceedings on the petitions.

In the previous hearing, the court had summoned Attorney General for assistance on the matter and also directed the authorities to submit summary regarding formation of trial court to hear the treason case.

It is to be mentioned here that interior ministry, in its petition, has stated that the special court’s decision to reserve its verdict is in violation of the Constitution because it was issued without giving the opportunity to notify a new prosecution team in the case.

On the other hand, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had fixed Pervez Musharraf’s plea for regular hearing. Justice Mazhar Ali Akbar Naqvi remarked, Why don’t you file this request with the review petition as Supreme Court (SC) has already given special instructions to trial court in this regard.

Responding to the judge, Musharraf’s counsel Khawaja Tariq Rahim assured that the former president will face the tribunal decision whenever and wherever he lands in Pakistan.

Earlier, trial court had reserved verdict of high treason case against former president and military ruler retired General Pervez Musharraf that is scheduled to be announced on November 28.

The court had also remarked that Musharraf’s lawyers can submit their written arguments regarding the case till November 26.

It is to be mentioned here that ex-president is facing treason trial under Article 6 of the Constitution as well as Section 2 of the High Treason Act for clamping the state of emergency on Nov 3, 2007.

He was booked in the treason case in December 2013 and was indicted by a special court in March 2014, but he left for Dubai in 2016 to “seek medical treatment” and has not returned since.