ISLAMABAD - An Accountability Court in Islamabad on Tuesday extended the judicial remand of former President Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur till December 17th in fake bank accounts, mega money laundering case and Park Lane reference.

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Azam Khan presided the hearing of the case. Asif Ali Zardari was not produced before the court as he was admitted in PIMS hospital for treatment whereas Faryal Talpur was present in the court.

The court accepted Faryal Talpur’s plea and granted the permission to meet her brother. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi stated before the court that a supplementary reference had also been filed in the fake account case, which has 65 volumes and is currently under scrutiny. He said that the number of accused were same whereas additional evidence had been added.

The court ordered for provision of copies of the supplementary references to the accused.