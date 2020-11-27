Share:

MULTAN - Another six patients lost battle of life against coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 256 since March this year.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Syed Javid (56) Maqsood Begum (65) Khaliq Uz Zaman (68) Muhammad Hanif (67) Syed Asif Ali (50)and Muhammad Arshad (48) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Five victims hailed from Multan and Muhammad Arshad belonged to Muzaffargarh, he informed. Eighty-five patients are positive and 39 are suspected out of total 188 cases, he said.

It is worth mentioning here that during over a dozen patients fell prey to the deadly virus in last 72 hours.

200 tests positive for COVID-19 in Sargodha

As many as 200 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in district during the last two weeks. This was stated by Chief Executive officer Health Dr. Rai Samiullah while talking to media on Thursday. He said that 30,400 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private laboratories since first coronavirus wave in the Sargodha district, out of these reports 1601 were positive while 27976 were negative and 1335 patients had been recovered from this epidemic so far.

Eighty-five patients positive, 39 suspected out of total 188 cases, says Dr Irfan

He said that total 96 coronavirus patients were in quarantine at their homes while 34 were quarantined in isolation ward set up at DHQ Teaching hospital Sargodha. Dr. Rai Samiullah further said that a total of 50 people were died with coronavirus in Sargodha district so far. He said that health department had made arrangements for collecting samples of suspected patients. People should follow the coronavirus SOPs so that they could save from this fatal pandemic, he added.

23 new COVID-19 cases surface

As many as 23 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the city during the last 24 hours.

Deputy District Officer Health Dr Asif Shehzad told media on Thursday that 985 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private laboratories of Faisalabad, out of these reports of 23 were positive.

He said that the district administration had made arrangements for collecting samples of suspected patients by visiting their residence.

He further said that total 635 beds, 550 at Allied Hospital and 85 at DHQ Hospital had been reserved for the coronavirus patients. Dr Asif said that at present, 60 patients including 35 confirmed patients were under treatment at Allied Hospital while 25 including two confirmed patients were under treatment at the DHQ Hospital.