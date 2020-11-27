Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday has said that fascist government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) continues to arrest Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) activists in Multan.

In a post on social-networking website Twitter, Bilawal Bhutto said, “These puppets are scared of jiyalas. Try as they might they cannot stop PPP from marking our foundation day along with PDM leaders on 30th November.”

Fascist regime continues to arrest Democratic activists in Multan. These puppets are scared of jiyalas. Try as they might they cannot stop PPP from marking our foundation day along with PDM leaders on 30th November. https://t.co/5DrIYbg0KF — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) November 27, 2020

The reaction came after the local administration sealed Multan’s Qilla Kohna Qasim Bagh with containers as PDM started preparations to hold rally on November 30 despite government’s ban on public gatherings due to coronavirus outbreak.

30 containers were placed around the venue to bar the opposition parties from conducting the rally.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto also decided to address the rally via videolink as he was gone into isolation after contracting coronavirus.