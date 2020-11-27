Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday tested positive for coronavirus.

In a tweet, Bilawal said that he was self-isolating after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The PPP chief said he was currently experiencing mild symptoms. “I’ll continue working from home and will be addressing PPP foundation day via video link”. He also urged everyone to “wear a mask” saying “see you on the other side.”

Bilawal recently returned to Karachi after a month-long election campaign in Gilgit-Baltistan. He got tested after his political secretary, Jameel Soomro, had tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this week.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was also infected with coronavirus and is currently self-isolating. The report came days after the Pakistan Democratic Movement, decided to stage a rally in Peshawar defying the government’s ban on public gatherings and rallies in an attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus as the deadly second wave persisted.

Meanwhile yesterday, senior PPP leader Taj Haider said that issuance of contempt of court notice to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, who has gone into isolation since 12 days after testing positive for COVID-19, was a matter of grave concern.

In a statement issued here, the PPP leader said that such contempt of court notice draws impression that the courts and their egos are detached from basic humanity. He further said that the precedent our honourable courts are setting will not be able to be followed in future jurisprudence of just human societies.

He appealed to the apex court to reconsider the contempt of court notice on the grounds that the chief Minister fighting COVID-19 has the right to recover first before fully resuming his official work.