MULTAN/FAISALABAD - Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Multan and Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad both announced the result of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Special Examination and Intermediate special examinations 2020 respectively here on Thursday.

As many as 8125 candidates appeared in the exam while 316 got through it registering 16.92 per cent. Chairperson BISE, Shamim Akhtar, uploaded the result on board’s website whereas Controller Examination Prof Hafiz Muhammad Islmail and System Analysist, Mujeeb Rehman accompanied her.

The result could also be checked through sending an SMS containing roll number to 800293. The aspirants who were not satisfied with their result could also apply for rechecking by December 10 after following the due procedure, said a handout issued here. It was worth mentioning here that BISE conducted a special exam for Intermediate students in wake of novel coronavirus outbreak in the country. While in Multan, a simple ceremony was held at BISE Auditorium where Board Chairperson Prof Dr Tayyabah Shaheen announced the results and said that 11,486 students participated in the exams and out of them 2,077 were declared successful with pass percentage 18.08. Controller Examinations Mrs Shehnaz Alvi uploaded the results on board website and said that the students could also download their results from the website www.bisefsd.edu.pk.