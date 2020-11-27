Share:

The European Parliament on Thursday adopted a resolution calling for sanctions against Turkey for the partial reopening of the previously fenced off Varosha coastline area in the breakaway Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

In the resolution adopted by 631 votes in favour, 3 against, and 59 abstentions, MEPs condemned Turkey's illegal activities in Varosha and warned that its partial "opening" would weaken prospects of a comprehensive solution to the Cyprus problem, exacerbating divisions and entrenching the permanent partition of the island, the resolution published on the European Parliament's website read.

The European lawmakers also urged Ankara to transfer Varosha to its lawful inhabitants under the temporary administration of the United Nations.

"A sustainable solution to reunify the island of Cyprus and its people can only be found through dialogue, diplomacy, and negotiations, MEPs stress. They call on the European Council to maintain its unified position on Turkey's illegal actions and impose tough sanctions in response," the document said.

Following the 1974 military operation by Ankara to allegedly protect the Turkish Cypriot population, Cyprus has been essentially divided, with the Turkish part recognized solely by Turkey.

Earlier this month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the northern Cypriot town of Varosha to mark the 37th anniversary of the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Varosha, a once-popular tourist destination, was transformed into a ghost town following the Turkish invasion. In October, Erdogan announced the town's reopening, saying he would go there for a "picnic."

United Nations Security Council resolutions 550 and 789 condemn all resettlement attempts in the area.

EU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell Calls for 'New Dynamic' in 'Fragmented Mediterranean'

The European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, has told the Union for the Mediterranean's (UFM) Fifth Regional Forum on Friday that a "new dynamic" must be introduced for the region, amid ongoing conflicts and rising inequality.

As Borrell pointed at the opening session of the event, today the Mediterranean region is fragmented, torn apart by conflicts and by growing inequalities within and between countries while inequalities are not being reduced, they have increased, he underlined, that a new dynamicto has to be launched to overcome these gaps as it would "not happen by itself".

In particular, Borrell said that a number of free trade agreements signed by the European Union and countries in North Africa had failed to have the required effect, and may have contributed to the rising inequality in the Mediterranean region.

"Free trade proposed by Europe to the southern partners has not produced the anticipated results. Trade balances are too often negative for the southern countries, and the already significant wealth gap across the Mediterranean is widening, not reducing, but widening at a worrying pace. In the southern Mediterranean, the wealth generated by each member of the population is today 13 times lower than in Europe," he stated.

Borrell spoke at the UFM event which is marking the 25th anniversary of the beginning of the Barcelona Process, which was launched in 1995 with the aim of strengthening relations between Europe and Southern Mediterranean countries.