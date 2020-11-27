Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Pakistan desires peace in Afghanistan and dignified and honorable return of Afghan refugees to their homeland.

He said during his meeting with Afghan counterpart Mohammed Haneef Atmar on the sidelines of the 47th session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Niamey, Niger on Friday.

He said Pakistan will continue to play its conciliatory role for peace in the neighboring country.

The foreign minister said the Afghan leadership should remain cognizant of the elements which want to sabotage peace efforts in Afghanistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations with Afghanistan.

The Afghan foreign minister commended Pakistan’s sincere efforts in the Afghan peace process.