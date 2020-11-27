Share:

Maryam Nawaz, PML-N vice-president, tweeted on Friday said that "I felt I met Abu" after she met her uncle Shabaz Sharif who was released on bail today. Maryam also shared a picture on Twitter, where she can be seen hugging her uncle.

PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif (leader of opposition in National Assembly) and his son Hamza Shahbaz (leader of oposition in Provincial Assembly) came out on bail today after the approval of five-day parole so they can attend the funeral of Shahbaz's mother Begum Shamim Akhtar.

Begum Shamim, the mother of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, had passed away aged 89 on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had offered the funeral prayers of his mother in London along with several family and party members.

After the prayers, Begum Shamim's body was taken to the London Heathrow Airport for repatriation to Pakistan.