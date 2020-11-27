Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday deferred its hearing in a petition challenging the constitution of an inquiry committee to probe the data leak of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) against its additional director.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of the petition filed by Muhammad Arslan Zafar Additional Director SECP. During the hearing, the bench was informed that Munawar Duggal Advocate representing the respondent party has become victim of Coronavirus and he could not be appear before the court due to his positive result of COVID-19. Therefore, the court deferred the hearing in this matter without any proceedings till December 17 due to absence of the affected lawyer.