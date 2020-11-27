Share:

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday visited Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Wah.

COAS was given a detailed briefing on performance of various production units. The briefing focused on targets achieved, future projects, envisaged modernization for cost effective and sustainable production and acquisition of modern technology in line with prevailing operational requirements of Pakistan Armed Forces.

General Bajwa was also apprised on POF endeavors for international ventures, focusing on exports to contribute to national exchequer. The COAS visited Display Lounge where newly developed defence products were showcased.

Appreciating management & Staff of POF for their dedication to optimize the output, COAS Bajwa termed POF a force behind the Armed Forces serving as backbone in defense of Pakistan.

Technological up-gradation / modernization and indigenous development to attain self-reliance in defence production vital to meet the challenges of future battlefield, COAS concluded.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Chairman POF Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar.