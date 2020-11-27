Share:

ISLAMABAD - At a first glance it looked like a scene from the 70’s blockbuster movie “The Godfather.” Italian restaurant Zigolini’s at the Marriott hotel, Islamabad was swarming with diplomats from the Italian embassy and the expats living in Islamabad, all impeccably dressed in Italian brands and looking dapper. The only add- on which Al Pacino, James Caan and Marlon Brando did not wear was the N-95 mask. The event was to celebrate the Italian cuisine week in the world on the invitation of ambassador of Italy Andreas Ferrarese and Mrs Albana Ferrarese.

Over the centuries, Italy’s universally beloved products have become recognised as the magnum opus in the world of gastronomy. This cornucopia of famous Italian dishes have been incorporated into age-old recipes still religiously adopted by generations of artisans from across Italy’s different regions. Thanks to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the help of the Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Education, Tourism and Directorate of Culture & Economic promotion joining hands and putting their heads together, came up with the idea of organising this yearly event. This is the fifth year since its commemoration. One diplomat at the event informed that last year, there were over 1000 activities planned by almost 300 diplomatic-consular missions and Italian culture institutes around the world so that the project can showcase the theme ‘Food Education: The Culture of Taste.’ There were seminars, conferences, meetings with the chef especially flown out of Italy to conduct Italian cuisine classes, films were screened and food tasting stalls were pegged around the globe. Italian Ambassador Ferrarese has a great interest in Italian culture and gastronomy. One can talk for hours on the subject and he does not stop amazing the listener with his knowledge and expertise on the subject. The guests at the event were limited in number due to the precautions taken by the host and hostess. The topic of discussion was non other than COVID-19, the two vaccines one from the US and other from the UK and comparisons between Italy and Pakistan on smart lockdown policies and procedures. The middle table at Zigolini’s was set for appetizers where one could spot, Crostinis, a crusted oven-baked bread with olive oil dipped tomatoes topping, antipasto platter assembled with non-baked items such as cured meat, artisan bread, olive, nuts, crackers and rich cheese, tomatoes stuffed rice and other assortments and no Italian appetizer can do without Bruschetta and eggplant Parmesan which is a must. Small bite appetizers also called Cicchettis were making rounds in likes of canopies with stuffed mushrooms, egg salad etc. The pizza corner was churning out freshly baked Italian pizzas and the guests were on cloud nine. Margherita, Quattro Formaggi, Napoletana and many other toppings with freshly baked dough and topped with sun-dried tomatoes, it was just divine.

However, the show stopper at Zegolini’s was Penne with Tuna Fish and Peperoncino and the chef behind the counter was non other than the ambassador Ferrarese himself with his wife as sous-chef. The guests were really taken by surprise when the couple’s avatar changed into that of a chef with the apron and the ambassador started to give the tutorial. He explained the history of the dish he was about to cook, where can one find the ingredients and how easy it is to make it close to the original. Everyone wanted to try out the dish once it was being served. The main course displayed Gnocchi with Blue Cheese, Turnip Greens, Orecchiette with Anchovies, whereas, the desserts attraction were Baci di Dama, Tiramisu and Panna cotta.