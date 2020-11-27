Share:

SUKKUR - The Khairpur administration has launched an operation to remove encroachments and demolished illegal buildings constructed on irrigation paths and government lands.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Khairpur, Safdar Mirani, along with police, anti-encroachment team and Rangers on Thursday launched a massive operation to remove encroachments from the Mirwah Canal, Rohri Canal, Abul Canal, West Feeder, Faiz Wah Minor, and other canals as well as government lands and plots. The Al-Jamhoor Shopping Centre, Ghareeb Nawaz Hotel and other buildings constructed on encroached lands, have been demolished by the authorities despite public resistance.

The Sindh High Court (SHC), Circuit bench, Sukkur, had ordered to demolish all illegally-constructed buildings. The court ordered to remove all illegal constructions from the government properties and also ordered to ensure open auction for the shopping centres.

Three killed in different incidents in Sukkur

As many as three people, including a woman, were killed on Thursday in different incidents in the Sukkur region.

According to police, a woman, identified as Mithan d/o Wasul Shar was killed in an exchange of fire in Gharhi Yaseen of district Shikarpur over the possession of a piece of land between two groups of Shar clan. The police shifted the body to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, Riaz Marhato shot dead by Rafiq Mugher while Rafiq, Kamran, Abdul Nabi and Sajjad Chandio critically got injuries during the incident at Jeal Shah Muhalla of Civil Lines police in Jacobabad.