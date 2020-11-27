Share:

ISLAMABAD - In support of district administration efforts to promote women’s empowerment, MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Company B.V. has donated sewing machines to the Government Women Development and Computer Literacy Centre in Bhara Kahu. A simple ceremony was held at the centre where the company, with its implementing partner Drive for Economic and Environmental Development (DEED), provided the machines to Ms Seema Tauseef, In-charge, Women Development Program, Islamabad Chief Commissioner Office. On the occasion, Hamza Shafqaat, DC Islamabad said, “In order to economically empower women with the skills and education needed to help generate incomes and livelihoods. We are determined to establish women development and computer training centres in every union council of Islamabad. The continued and on-going support provided by MOL Pakistan to our cause is laudable and we look forward to further collaborations in the future.” In his message, Ali Murtaza Abbas, MOL Group Regional Vice President for Middle East, Africa and Pakistan said, “MOL Group is a responsible corporate entity that has always worked towards the betterment of our local communities wherever we operate in the country, as well as globally. MOL Group supports sustainable development efforts in Pakistan through our CSR Initiatives. In particular, we believe that the empowerment of women brings positive change to our local communities by helping women develop the means to financially support themselves and their families. And, in order to help provide opportunities to the women of Pakistan, we do our very best to support the local government in their efforts to empowering women.”