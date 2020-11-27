Share:

ISLAMABAD - Parliamentary Committee on CPEC has proposed inclusion of socio-economic development projects under CPEC framework so that rest of money left out of $1 billion Chinese grant could effectively and efficiently be utilised on priority areas and in less developed regions.

Presiding over 28th meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Sher Ali Arbab remarked that Afghanistan was highly keen to do business with Pakistan. “All the concerned have to ensure that problems lying on our side are resolved promptly so as to attract maximum investment from Afghanistan and the trade between two countries may further flourish,” he added.

The committee was briefed by Chairman BOI, Secretary M/O Commerce, Additional Secretary, M/O Planning, Development and Special Initiatives regarding CPFTA Phase-II and APTTA agreement, issues pertaining to SEZs Act, Rules and proposed regulations for Zone Enterprise Admission and sale of plots and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), local investment and Pakistan’s regional competitiveness in terms of industrial trade and investment.

The committee chairman remarked that there was a greater need to pursue holistic and pragmatic approach for the inclusion of projects relating to socio-economic development under CPEC framework so that rest of money left out of $1 billion grant could effectively and efficiently be utilised on priority areas and in less developed regions to bring them into mainstream and ensure shared economic progress and prosperity.

He noted that the world was increasingly moving towards complex interdependence. Economy and trade should be our strategic instruments in these modern times. He further said that at the heart of CPEC was trade and commerce. “Pakistan’s economy will not flourish unless we increase our trade volume with other countries of the world, especially with China with whom CPEC engagement is also moving forward. Pakistan has to embrace value addition in exports rather than only relying on increasing production capacity,” he added. In this regard, Commerce Ministry and all other concerned need to look into market areas of China where we could export our locally manufactured products to make Pakistan an attractive destination for Chinese imports. Moreover, while signing Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and Preferential Trade Agreements (PTAs) the concerned need to protect local industries from shrinking and encourage and incentivize the industries which have comparative advantage and performing well in terms of paving the way for enhancing exports.

Secretary M/O Commerce informed the committee that currently favourable business environment prevailed between Pakistan and Afghanistan due to important role played by Parliamentary Friendship Groups between Pak-Afghan Parliaments. The efforts, rendered by the Parliament of Pakistan, to plug mutual trust-deficit between Pakistan and Afghanistan were highly appreciated. In terms of Pakistan trade with China and Afghanistan, Chairman directed Ministry of Commerce to provide strategy document regarding why our exports in certain goods had declined and in what products Pakistan had comparative advantage so that the list of the products could thoroughly be examined by the committee and bottlenecks may be removed. “This is how Pakistan can increase its exports and protect its local industries. We need to focus on trade facilitation rather than tariff rationalisation,” the Chairman observed.

While highlighting the importance of Foreign Direct Investment, he noted that issues pertaining to the provision of facilities to foreign investors be resolved timely so that we may move towards ease of doing business and make Pakistan an attractive destination for foreign direct investment.

The meeting was attended by Noor Alam Khan, Umer Aslam Khan, Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali, Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, Ghous Bux Khan Mahar, Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhry, MNA Murtaza Javed Abbasi, MNA Zahid Akram Durrani and Senator Mir Kabir Ahmed Muhammad Shahi.