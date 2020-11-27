Share:

Lahore - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Affairs Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmoood Ashrafi has said that the present government has exposed Indian’s support to the international terrorist organisations involved in terrorism across the globe, including Pakistan.

Addressing a special sitting on “Indian Terrorism in Pakistan and Our Strategy” organised by the Nazria Pakistan Trust at Aiwan Karkunan-e-Pakistan here on Thursday, he said Pakistan had informed the world that it was India which provided funds to the terrorist organisations for terrorism and supporting these organisations in Afghanistan.

He said the terrorist organisations backed by India attempted to raise sectarian violence in the country during Muharramul Harram but the Pakistan Army, Ulema and the masses defeated the nefarious designs of the Indian backed terrorists.

Ashrafi said the current relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arab were the best and ideal, adding that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were brothers of Pakistan.

He said that dialogue on visa issues with the UAE was under progress and appealed to the Pakistanis working in the Arab countries to focus on their works and jobs.

He said fake cases of blasphemy were eliminated during the last two years, adding that the blasphemy law was a guarantee to peace in the country.

He said hundreds of Pakistani citizens detained in Afghanistan had been got released after the current visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Ashrafi said the government was trying to release Pakistanis detained in minor crimes in Arab countries.

He said “London Narrative” had been turned down by masses in Gilgit Baltistan and the opposition had to face defeat where it held public gatherings.

“Alive nations do not accept statements against the state and their forces,” he added.

To a question, he said that Pakistan would never accept Israel until the rights of Palestinians were not accepted and illegally occupied Indian Kashmir was not given freedom.