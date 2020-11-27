Share:

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza has said Pakistan is keen to expand its existing bilateral military to military cooperation with Tajikistan.

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee who is on an official visit to Tajikistan said this during his meetings with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and other senior officials.

CJCSC on official visit to Tajikistan, called on Mr. Emomali Rahmon, President of Tajikistan. Held separate meetings with Defence Minister, Minister of Internal Affairs& Chairman State Committee of National Security. various areas of mutual interest , bilateral cooperation (1/ 4) pic.twitter.com/udrYXfQTHx — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) November 26, 2020

Both the sides also deliberated upon various areas of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation including security, counter terrorism and prevailing regional environment particularly with reference to Afghanistan.

They also discussed measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements between the two countries and reaffirmed to continue to forge deeper ties.

The Tajik dignitaries lauded professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.

Earlier, upon arrival at Ministry of Defence, Chairman JCSC was presented Guard of Honour by contingent of Tajikistan’s Armed Forces.