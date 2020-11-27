Share:

The Punjab Home Department issued notification for the parole of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz’s release on Friday for period between November 27 and December 1, 2020 in order to attend the funeral of Begum Shamim Akhter.

Begum Shamim Akhtar is the mother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif, who died in London on Sunday. The dead body of Begum Shamim Akhtar is expected to reach Pakistan on Saturday and the funeral prayers will be offered on the same day. Her funeral prayers were also offered in London. Begum Shamim Akhtar will be buried beside her late husband, Mian Sharif, and arrangements in this regard have been finalized.