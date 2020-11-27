Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader in the National assembly Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz will be released on parole today (Friday).

Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza would be released on a five-day parole ahead of the funeral of Begum Shamim Akhtar, mother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif, who died in London on Sunday.

Punjab Home Department said parole is a legal right of Shahbaz and Hamza. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had earlier sent a request for the temporary release of Shahbaz and Hamza to the provincial cabinet for approval.

The dead body of Begum Shamim Akhtar is expected to reach Pakistan on Saturday and the funeral prayers will be offered on the same day at the Sharif Medical City Raiwind.