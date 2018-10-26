Share:

LAHORE-The upcoming drama serial ‘Bisaat-e-Dil is all set to go on air from 29th October, on HUM TV. Directed by Ali Masood and written by Amna Riaz, the story of Bisaat-e-Dil revolves around twin sisters Saania and Aania, who belong to a poor and destitute household. Aania is a mean, self-centered beauty looking for a shortcut to a wealthy lifestyle, while Saania’s personality is completely opposite, focusing on her life’s goal of getting an education to earn a respectable living. Their father is a drug addict who doesn’t care about the problems at home. In a turn of events, Aania crosses paths with Mazhar, a rich businessman who is a skilled smooth talker and persuasive through words. Aania falls head over heels for Mazhar’s lavish lifestyle and decides to elope with him, but soon finds out the terrible truth about his undercover work and background. Mazhar decides to involve her in his business and for Aania, there’s no going back as she has sealed all the doors behind her, and the only way forward is to kill her soul and dignity.

What business is Mazhar involved in and how does he force Aania to be a part of it?

Will Aania be able to escape her certain fate or will her family come to her rescue?

Where will Saania’s steadiness in her ambitions lead her to? To find out, watch Bisaat e Dil.