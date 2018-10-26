Share:

MULTAN-Scholars from different hue of life Friday lauded the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) for upholding the verdict against blasphemy and urged the Western world to show respect for every religion of the world.

Talking to this agency here on Friday, Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Vice Chancellor Dr Tahir Amin said that making blasphemous caricatures, or committing blasphemous act did not sit well in the mouth of anyone. He said that the ECHR's verdict is, undoubtedly, a historic and big decision and they welcome it.

"When one hurts the feelings of Muslims, the reaction is very natural and justified," he said, adding that the Western people should avoid hurting others' religious feelings.

In the West, there existed certain laws about numerous issues and if one commits blasphemy, a case may be registered, or a court may be moved against one, he said.

He pointed out that in every religion across the globe, certain personalities are highly respectable, adding that the Muslims community makes up a big part of the world population, which means that they should be extended due honour.

"For interfaith harmony and tranquillity in the world, it is imperative for all of us to respect one and another's religion," he stressed.

General Secretary Wafaqul Madaris Qari Hanif Jalandhari, welcoming the decision, said that it is very important step for interfaith harmony because the world peace would only be a dream without it. He demanded the United Nations (UN) to make legislation for sentencing anyone who commits blasphemy against divine books, or sacred personalities of any religion.

There are limits for everything including freedom of expression that must be maintained, Jalandhari emphasised.

It merits mentioning here that the chamber of seven judges of European Court of Human Rights, in the case of E.S. Vs. Austria, unanimously held that there had been no violation of Article 10 (Freedom of Expression) of the European Convention on Human Rights.