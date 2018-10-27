Share:

islamabad - Germany has played a key role in two world wars. The pace with which Germany rebuilt itself is remarkable. Today, Germany is the largest economy of the European Union and the fourth largest economy of the world. The country also has one of the more liberal trade regimes among the industrialized countries.

A high-level German businessmen delegation comprising 32 executives has arrived on a five-day visit to Pakistan.

The ambassador of Germany Martin Kobler hosted a dinner in honor of the visiting delegation at his residence in the diplomatic enclave of Islamabad. The event was attended by leading businessmen from all over Pakistan.

This visit was organised by the Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs in collaboration with the Consulate of Pakistan in Munich with active support from the Pakistan Embassy in Berlin. Leader of German delegation and Senior Ministerial Consul from Bavarian State’s Ministry of Economic Affairs Mr. Ulrich Konstantin Rieger was the head of the delegation while Honorary Consul for Pakistan in Munich, Dr. Pantelis Christian Poetis, also accompanied by the delegation. It is probably the first official Bavarian delegation after 20 years in Pakistan.

An interactive session between Pakistani businessmen and German Delegates was also held on the occasion. Businessmen from various sectors including IT and telecommunication, health, industries & production, energy, food security & research discussed matters of greater prospects of trade and investment between the two countries.

Bavaria is the largest federal state of Germany, located in the southeast of the country. Today, Bavaria is one of the strongest economic regions in Europe. Munich, the Bavarian capital, is among the leading international business hubs of the world. It is the third largest city in Germany and one of the industrialized world’s growing metropolises Pakistan and Germany have a great potential to enhance their bilateral trade. Bavaria could offer a lot to Pakistani businessmen and investors to establish strong economic cooperation.

German Delegates stayed in Karachi for two days where they attended Pak-German Business Conference organised by the German Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah was the chief guest on the occasion. In his keynote address, he highlighted the investment and business opportunities available in his province for the foreign businessmen.

The delegation then visited the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry where meeting with the chamber’s president, Mr. Junaid Esmail Makda followed by a presentation on “Made in Pakistan with German engineering” by Dr. Pantelis Christian Poetis.

Mr. Ul rich Konstantin Rieger gave a briefing about the Bavaria State and its pivotal role in the German economy. A round-table business discussion between the visiting delegation

and The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) was also organized. During their stay in the federal capital, the delegation met Prime Minister’s Advisor on Commerce Mr Abdur Razzaq Dawood.B2B meetings with Pakistani businessmen and industrialists had also been organized with the active cooperation of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the dinner by the German ambassador Martin Kobler also provided chance to interact more with them.

Martin Kobler is a different ambassador. He is attached to Pakistani social fabric and treats himself like a responsible citizen of Pakistan and frequently shares his love for Pakistan on social media.

He has been to different parts of the country where he has mingled with locals, visited local eateries, interacted with food vendors and traveled to cities through train. He is working hard to restore direct air link between Pakistan and Germany, which is the dire need, but international Security Agency is not taking concrete steps in this regard.

He welcomed all the guests and gave a briefing about German delegates’ visit and said that the delegates now have a very different approach about Pakistan and their confidence in the Pakistan is much greater. He said the perception about Pakistan does not change overnight and requires dedication, commitment and the level of desire to boost relationships between two countries.

He said that this delegation is the first largest delegation, which is a sign of growing confidence of Germany and European companies in Pakistan. He further added that delegation came at right time as this is the time of “Naya Pakistan”. He hoped that new government would invest in education, institution building, and give entrepreneurs space to invest in CPEC and major economic zone and also the bank of Bavaria.

Ulrich Konstantin made a short speech in which he applauded all businessman and women for providing so many ideas of cooperation. He also acknowledged the ambassador for his support. Dr. Pantelis Christian Poetis hoped that this visit will promote both countries trade links.