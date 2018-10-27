Share:

KARACHI - After having failed to keep the party intact, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Dr Farooq Sattar announced on Friday he has formed MQM-Nazryaiti.

Addressing a press conference, he declaring Pakistan Quarters would be the headquarters of MQM-Nazryaiti.

Showing full determination to stabilise the MQM as it was in the 80s, Sattar presented 10-point charter and said that the MQM would be reformed.

On the occasion, Sattar announced the names of 22 members of a committee formed to implement the charter. Besides him, the members include former deputy convener of MQM Javed Kazmi, former MNA Dr Nikhat Shakeel Khan, former MQM Labour Divison Incharge Engineer Kashif Khan and Ahmer Falastini, former students’ wing in-charge.

criticising the MQM-Pakistan Bahaduarabad leadership, Sattar said a few people’s decision neglected the party. Referring MQM-Pakistan Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui’s statement, he said Siddiqui made speeches and said that the dictatorship era is ended in party after disassociation of the MQM-P with party Chief Altaf Hussain but facts tell a different story.

Currently, the MQM Bahadurabad was favouring their blue-eyed and violating the party constitutions. Party tickets were awarded to wealthy candidates against the merit.

He claimed that Khalid Maqbool Sidduqi had held hostage by a few people and these people were implementing their own decision neglecting party discipline and code of conduct.

Sattar said that the MQM Bahadurabad drama would not be let go anymore and urged the party workers to be united against the Bahadurabad. “MQM-Bahadurabad does not need of putting efforts for convincing me anymore; however, they should respect the workers and accept their demands,” Sattar said.

“I will return to Bahadurabad office as soon as the workers demands were met.” He said that coordination committee at Bahadurabad office has lost the confidence of workers. A new decision making body of party should be formed through intra-party polls. He also announced some amendments to the party constitution

Sattar also announced making a ‘Muttahida Mohajir Mazloom syndicate’ to capitalise on the Mohajir vote bank across Sindh. He said journalists Mazhar Abbas and Idress Bakhtiar will also be made part of the syndicate.

Sattar also declared Pakistan Quarters, the Nine-Zero of ORC and informed this decision is taken to express solidarity with the resident. Sattar’s announcement of a new group had come a day after the police operation at Pakistan Quarters on the orders of the Supreme Court.

A couple of days ago, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah called upon the federal government to make an appropriate alternative arrangement before forcing the residents to vacate Pakistan Quarters.

“Pakistan Quarters were very old and people were living there for long, therefore there should be an appropriate alternate arrangement for them before forcing them to leave their homes, he told the media during his visit to the head office of the Silani Welfare Trust at Bahadurabad.

Murad said in the light of Supreme Court orders under the supervision of their inspection, the operation was launched in the Pakistan Quarters.

“When I saw it [operation] was turning violent, I intervened and directed the additional IG to withdrawn the police immediately,” he said, adding that had he not intervened in, law and order situation would have been created.

The CM said that before forcing them to vacate their quarters the federal government should have made alternate arrangements for them.

“Karachi is a very sensitive city and you have to be careful while handling such a situation,” he said.

Replying to a question, the chief minister said that he had already issued instructions to the chief secretary to handover the record whatever the JIT was asking for.

“But look at the demand, he said and added “they [JIT} are demanding the record of 10 years right from 2008 to 2018, including the details of the contractors who participated in the different bids announced by Irrigations and Work & Services departments along with the names, CNIC numbers of the contractors whom works were awarded,” he said.

“Now question arises there must be thousands of small and big works and the collection of the record would definitely take time.”

He said that the JIT wrote another letter in which they have given names of 46 contractors and have demanded the record of the works awarded to them.

“The government has given them the record of Works & Services department contracts and the record of Irrigation Department was under preparation,” he said, adding that whatever record was required to JIT would be given accordingly but there should be some rationale.

“I have issued necessary directives to the chief secretary and the secretaries concerned. We are giving them each and everything. We would not hide anything,” he assured.

To another question, the chief minister said that he was called by Supreme Court during his last term and he appeared happily and would also appear again, if he is called.

To another question about constitution of a taskforce on the development by the federal government, the chief minister said “don’t take it seriously - let them do whatever they want but they must invest in the infrastructure and uplift of Karachi,” he said and added he had a feeling that the federal government was ignoring Sindh in terms of development works.

Replying to a question about the Faisal Wavda, he said “he [wavda] had no knowledge of water system but he [Wavda} was frequently talking about his art of opening and closing the valves of the water – these valves are closed and opened by the valve-man working in water board,” he said and added “he would see if there was any vacancy of valve man in water board and would ask the board to take his interview for the position. “But the positions of valve man are filled purely on merit,” he said in a lighter mood.

FARRAZ ISRAR