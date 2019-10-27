Share:

ISLAMABAD - Faiza Zafar, Amna Fayyaz, Madina Zafar and Muqaddas Ashraf have booked their places in the national women squash team for the upcoming South Asian Games in Nepal. While talking to The Nation on Saturday, Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) Secretary Group Captain Tahir Sultan said: “We had invited top six players of the country to take part in the trials. Today (Saturday) was the third and last day of the trials, but the girls decided not to play matches on the final day due to table position, as the matches could not impact on overall position. After their mutual consent, these four girls have earned the right to represent the country in the South Asian Games. We will start training camps for the selected girls and boys in coming days. We are hopeful that both the teams will perform well in the Games.