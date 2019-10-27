Share:

Had the process of accountability been fair, all PPP leaders would have been out of jail, says Sindh Minister for Information, Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Ghani said it could be someone’s desire to arrest Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. He said that partial and biased accountability was not acceptable. He said the pres­ent government of Imran Khan had never tried to bring back the dictator who violated blatantly the Constitu­tion of Pakistan.

On the other hand, he said, politi­cians were being sent to prison by registering fake cases against them.

Saeed Ghani said the Pakistan People’s Party never opted for any deal with the government. “After fac­ing ruthless behaviour of the rulers repeatedly, we do not need any deal now,” he said.

The provincial information minister said that Imran Khan had left former military dictator Zia-ul-Haq behind in pursuing personal vendetta against his political opponents. He said that even the former dictator had not de­nied rights like access to necessary healthcare to political prisoners.

Saeed Ghani said that all key min­istries in the current government had been awarded to the accomplices of former dictator Pervez Musharraf. He said it seemed as if the heart and soul of Gen (Retd) Pervez Musharraf had entered Imran Khan.

Saeed Ghani blamed Prime Min­ister Imran Khan for deterioration in health of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. The minister said the federal government would be respon­sible if anything unpleasant happens to former president Asif Ali Zardari or former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

He said that neither Asif Ali Zardari nor Nawaz Sharif was being provided necessary facilities in accordance with the prison manual. He said that Faryal Talpur was arrested to pressurise former president Asif Ali Zardari and Maryam Nawaz was arrested to coerce Nawaz Sharif.

Responding to a question, Saeed Ghani said that he had no doubt about the deteriorating health of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. He said that Nawaz Sharif should be provided with every possible best health fa­cilitate in accordance with the wishes and desires of his family member.

Saeed Ghani asked Moazm Abbasi, who recently defeated a PPP candi­date in the Larkana PS-11 constituen­cy, to participate in the Azadi March of the JUI-F as the party supported him in the by-election.