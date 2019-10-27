Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-People of Jammu and Kashmir, residing at both sides of the Line of Control and elsewhere in world are all set to observe black day on October 27, (today) to vent anger and protest against the forced and unlawful occupation of Jammu & Kashmir for the last 72 years since this bleak day in 1947.

Jammu & Kashmir people living either side of the LoC consider October 27 as the black day in the history of the disputed Himalayan state of Jammu & Kashmir when India had landed her armed troops against the aspirations and wishes of the people of the state.

The day is observed as black day by people of Jammu and Kashmir every year to mark extreme resentment and indignation against the continued unlawful and forcible occupation of bulk of Jammu Kashmir state by the Indian tyrannical forces.

It was on this day in 1947 when Indian armed troops invaded Jammu & Kashmir and occupied it absolutely against the wishes of people of the Jammu & Kashmir and in sheer violations of the partition plan of the sub-continent and all international norms and commitments.

This year, the black day against continued forced Indian occupation is being observed at a time when the Kashmir freedom has entered a decisive phase following the massive anti-India protests by the people of the curfew-clamped and locked-down bleeding Indian occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir for the last 83 day (Saturday) against the complete communication and information blocked by the Indian occupying forces. Furious Kashmiris, defying all restrictions take to anti-India street agitation against August 5 Indian sinister action of scrapping special status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir State by abrogating Article 370 and 35-A of her constitution.

The call for the black day across the disputed Jammu & Kashmir state and rest of the world has been given by caged senior Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani and the AJK government to apprise the world of the Kashmiris ever-lasting hatred against India besides against the forced Indian occupation of their motherland for the last 72 years.

This year the black day is particularly aims at apprising the world of Indian nefarious action of abrogating special status of the disputed occupied Jammu Kashmirt state through scrapping article 370 and 35-A of the Indian constitution, ethnic cleansing of Muslim-majority Jammu Kashmir state and continued reign of state terrorism and human rights abuses in the bleeding vale of Kashmir.

Protest rallies and processions - besides public meeting will be held as part of the black day in all small and major towns at either side of the Line of Control in Jammu & Kashmir state i.e Azad Jammu Kashmir and Indian held Kashmir to expressed completed dissociation from India besides to apprise the world of the continued Indian brutalities unleashed against the innocent Kashmiris, fighting against the forcible Indian rule and to get the motherland freed from the Indian clutches.

In Mirpur, major protest rally to be followed by a big procession and protest which will be taken out by a large number of people from all spheres of life to observe black day at District Courts premises at 10am under the auspices of the District National Events Organizing Committee with the coordination of various social and political parties.

Leading personalities representing diverse segments of the civil society will address the rally, highlighting the importance of early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue.

Through the protest rallies, speakers will reiterate demand for restoration of the special status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir state and most particularly early grant of the birth right to self determination to Kashmiris without any further delay, which is being denied by India since last 72 years through her despotic and unlawful rule over the disputed held state.