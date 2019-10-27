Share:

Islamabad - Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President and former prime minister Ch Shujaat Hussain has suggested that Prime Minister Imran Khan, exercising his discretionary powers, should allow Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for medical treatment.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that the judiciary should not be dragged into political matters and the government should provide PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif complete medical facilities.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said, “In political nature cases, decisions are used as examples which result in creation of problems. Other people also put burden on the courts by using such cases as basis.”

“There is difference between verdicts of the courts and executive decisions of the government because executive measures are taken under discretionary powers in extraordinary circumstances and these do not become judicial examples, ” the PML-Q chief added.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain further said that there was no anti-state allegation against Mian Nawaz Sharif. There were only financial misappropriations charges against him. In such cases the judiciary should not be put to test, this could cause far-reaching dangerous results for the country, the PML-Q leader maintained.

Naeemul Haque, Amir

Kiyani call on Shujaat

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Naeemul Haque & Secretary General PTI Amir Mehmood Kiyani called on Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President and former prime minister Ch Shujaat Hussain and Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi at their residence on Saturday.

Former Federal Minister Ch Wajahat Hussain, MNA Moonis Elahi and Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals Hafiz Ammar Yasir were also present in the meeting.

Naeemul Haque and Amir Kiyani inquired after health of Ch Shujaat Hussain. Current political situation and other matters of mutual interest also came under discussion during the meeting.