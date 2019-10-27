Share:

KANDHKOT - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said the opposition has no option but to protest against the incumbent govern­ment led by the Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He said it was his duty to represent people of Pakistan and stop those who are dam­aging the country due to their incompetency. Addressing a rally in Kandhkot, he said the PPP will not compromise on rights of people. He said Asif Zardari is facing oppression but he will never bow to the government.

Bilawal said his father has been put in jail without any crime and he is deprived of medical care. He said his party will expose the true face of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the public. He said it was not the ‘Naya Pakistan’ as promised by the prime minister before the last general elections.

Discussing the pre-election time, Bilawal said that Imran Khan made tall claims but failed badly when it came to deliver. He said that inflation was at an all-time-high and people had been rendered jobless in the country. “Is this the New Pakistan? The old Pakistan was much better than this,” he said. The PPP chairman also chanted the slogans of ‘Go selected’ with the crowd.

He said no one was convicted even after some people were killed in broad daylight in Sa­hiwal. He said the entire coun­try is saying this incompetent prime minister has to go now. He said the situation will go out of control if the government does not take measures now. He said the rulers did not fulfill any of the promises made during the election campaign.

He said economic stability in the country has been compro­mised and heavy taxes were imposed after due planning. He said that people had been ren­dered jobless in the country and the economy was on the brink of collapse.

Earlier this week, Bilawal said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the country’s “biggest problem” and his resignation would solve issues being faced by the coun­try. The remarks by the PPP chairman came at a time when the government was gearing up to face a protest in Islamabad led by the JUI-F with the sup­port of other opposition parties.

“With his [prime minister’s] resignation, all issues in Paki­stan would be resolved,” said Bilawal. Lamenting that no at­tention was being paid to Asif Ali Zardari’s ailments, Bilawal said the government was trying to pressurise the PPP by using such tactics.

Referring to the ruling PTI’s protest in 2014, the PPP chair­man reminded the prime min­ister of his first address in Par­liament and said: “In his first address to the Parliament after taking office, Imran Khan had said if any party wants to pro­test, his government will pro­vide food and containers for the protest.”

“Unfortunately, the govern­ment itself is now locking down the capital amid JUI-F’s Azadi March. This does not happen in a democracy that one pressuris­es the NAB and the judiciary to intensify a crackdown on oppo­nents.”

Bilawal also reiterated his pledge to overthrow the gov­ernment and send it home. “Prime Minister Imran Khan is a hurdle when it comes to resto­ration of democracy, economic revival and media freedom. He is the biggest problem in Paki­stan. That is why; he should resign and spare the lives of the people. Every issue can be resolved after his resignation.”