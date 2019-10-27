KANDHKOT - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said the opposition has no option but to protest against the incumbent government led by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
He said it was his duty to represent people of Pakistan and stop those who are damaging the country due to their incompetency. Addressing a rally in Kandhkot, he said the PPP will not compromise on rights of people. He said Asif Zardari is facing oppression but he will never bow to the government.
Bilawal said his father has been put in jail without any crime and he is deprived of medical care. He said his party will expose the true face of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the public. He said it was not the ‘Naya Pakistan’ as promised by the prime minister before the last general elections.
Discussing the pre-election time, Bilawal said that Imran Khan made tall claims but failed badly when it came to deliver. He said that inflation was at an all-time-high and people had been rendered jobless in the country. “Is this the New Pakistan? The old Pakistan was much better than this,” he said. The PPP chairman also chanted the slogans of ‘Go selected’ with the crowd.
He said no one was convicted even after some people were killed in broad daylight in Sahiwal. He said the entire country is saying this incompetent prime minister has to go now. He said the situation will go out of control if the government does not take measures now. He said the rulers did not fulfill any of the promises made during the election campaign.
He said economic stability in the country has been compromised and heavy taxes were imposed after due planning. He said that people had been rendered jobless in the country and the economy was on the brink of collapse.
Earlier this week, Bilawal said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the country’s “biggest problem” and his resignation would solve issues being faced by the country. The remarks by the PPP chairman came at a time when the government was gearing up to face a protest in Islamabad led by the JUI-F with the support of other opposition parties.
“With his [prime minister’s] resignation, all issues in Pakistan would be resolved,” said Bilawal. Lamenting that no attention was being paid to Asif Ali Zardari’s ailments, Bilawal said the government was trying to pressurise the PPP by using such tactics.
Referring to the ruling PTI’s protest in 2014, the PPP chairman reminded the prime minister of his first address in Parliament and said: “In his first address to the Parliament after taking office, Imran Khan had said if any party wants to protest, his government will provide food and containers for the protest.”
“Unfortunately, the government itself is now locking down the capital amid JUI-F’s Azadi March. This does not happen in a democracy that one pressurises the NAB and the judiciary to intensify a crackdown on opponents.”
Bilawal also reiterated his pledge to overthrow the government and send it home. “Prime Minister Imran Khan is a hurdle when it comes to restoration of democracy, economic revival and media freedom. He is the biggest problem in Pakistan. That is why; he should resign and spare the lives of the people. Every issue can be resolved after his resignation.”