ISLAMABAD - Pakistan judoka Shah Hussain Shah has made the country proud by reaching the quarterfinals of the Judo Grand Slam in UAE. While talking to The Nation, Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) President Col (R) Junaid Alam said: “In pursuance of his Olympic qualifying period, Shah is participating in very important Judo Grand Slam in UAE. He got bye in the first round before winning with wazari against Savytskiy Anton of Ukraine in the second round. In the pre-quarterfinals, Shah played aggressively against Khurramov Mukhammad Karim of Uzbekistan and made him disqualified. Not a single penny has been released so far by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) despite verbal consent by IPC Minister and PSB DG. Shah’s all Olympic ranking competitions are sponsored by PJF.” “Shah beat Chinese Erihemubatu in the 100kg Repechage fight. Shah will face world number four Canadian Elnahas Shady in the bronze medal fight. It is indeed a huge achievement by him and a history, as no one from Pakistan ever managed to go such far in a world class event. Total 553 athletes, comprising 322 males and 231 females, of 95 countries are taking part in the event. We had sent only one male and one female, Amna, for the event. Pakistan has taken 29th position out of 95 countries, while India, who had sent 14 players, got 37th. Shah grabbed 5th position in the 100kg,” Junaid concluded.