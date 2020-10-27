Share:

Peshawar - In an effort to develop Kohat Division on sustainable grounds, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has finalized all necessary arrangements for launching a comprehensive development project ‘Kohat Division Development Project.’

The five-year development project will be completed with an estimated cost of Rs.15 billion. Under the Kohat Division Development Project various uplift schemes would be initiated in all three districts of Kohat division i.e. Kohat, Karak and Hangu districts. The development schemes will be launched in agriculture, public health engineering, roads infrastructure, health, education and irrigation sectors etc.

This was revealed in a meeting held here on Monday regarding uplift of Kohat division with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair. Advisors to Chief Minister Zia Ullah Bangash, Himayat Ullah Khan, Special Assistant to CM Zahoor Shakir, MNA Shahid Khattak, Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Commissioner Kohat division and other relevant high officials also attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed in detail about different aspects of Kohat Division Development Project. The Chief Minister termed the said project as a milestone for the sustainable development of Kohat division and said that implementation of the project would have a far-reaching effect on the socio-economic lives of the people of Kohat division and thus would usher a new era of development and prosperity in the region. The Chief Minister directed the relevant quarters to finalize all necessary arrangements so that the project would formally be launched next week.

Mahmood Khan also directed the authorities concerned to take elected representatives of Kohat division and other stakeholders fully on board in finalizing schemes under the Kohat Division Development Project. He further directed the authorities concerned to ensure approval of development schemes from the competent forums under the project in minimum possible time.

The meeting was told that besides other uplift schemes 16 small dams would be constructed for drinking and irrigation water. It was further informed that Rs2.98 billion had been allocated for the said project during the current financial year. It was further informed that 4 of PC-Is had been approved by the competent forums.