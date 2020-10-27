Share:

ISLAMABAD - Reiterating that Balochistan is an integral part of Pakistan, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ali Muhammad Khan on Monday assured that the present government would treat all four provinces of the country alike.

Talking to a private news channel, Ali Muhammad, while responding to the statement made by PDM leader Owais Noorani on Balochistan, said that the opposition was advancing the Indian agenda and warned it to refrain from making such comments as Balochistan was a part of us, and “We can’t separate it.”

He was of the opinion that the opposition leaders should have talked about the sanctity and respect for the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in their speeches instead of maligning the state institutions after the recent display of caricatures of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by the French government.

The minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, was committed to putting the country, including Balochistan, on path of economic progress and prosperity.

Ali Muhammad claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan would steer the country out of the crisis and called on the nation to support him since he was an honest person.

He accused the opposition of resorting to “blackmailing” his government only to get relief in the ongoing process of accountability, adding, those who were targeting the institutions will not succeed in their nefarious designs.

He said that state institutions and all provinces were nation’s pride, adding, “We will foil every conspiracy against them.”

Ali Muhammad further condemned the French government’s incitement against Islam and the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), warning that these repeated insults fuel hatred among the people.

He also urged all Muslim countries that we should all boycott everything coming from France as such practices hurt the sentiments of billion Muslims and amount to an assault on religious symbols and beliefs.

He said the continuation of such insulting acts will damage France’s relations with Islamic countries. He also urged the UN to take notice and action against the hate based narrative against Islam. He said nobody has the right to hurt the sentiments of millions of Muslims under the garb of freedom of expression.