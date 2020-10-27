Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister of National Defence of the Republic of Turkey General (retired) Hulusi Akar called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here on Monday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, views were exchanged on issues of mutual interest including regional stability as well as defence and security cooperation during the meeting.

COAS said that both countries share great history of brotherly relations which is being transformed into enduring partnership. The dignitary commended the role of Pakistan for regional peace and stability, especially the efforts of Pakistan Army in battling the scourge of terrorism.