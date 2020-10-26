Share:

LAHORE- Danish Ahmed routed Altaf Hussain 6-1, 6-2 to grab the 1st Lt Gen Mushtaq Ahmed Baiq Shaheed Tennis Tournament title. According to information made available here, Brig Rashid Wali Janjua graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest and gave away prizes to the winners. Tournament Director Inam-ul-Haq thanked the chief guest for sparing his valuable time for the event. Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest said: “I am lucky to spend time between two Davis Cup captains Inam-ul-Haq and Mushaf Zia. I will support Inam in conducting every Shaheed Tournament.” Inam expressed his gratitude to Maj Gen Asghar Nawaz for giving players handsome prize money. Inam also lauded PLTA Chairman Iftikhar Ahmed Rao for providing medals and certificates for the winners.