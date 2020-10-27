Share:

ISLAMABAD - A 21 member delegation of executive body of High Court Bar Association (HCBA) Bahawalpur Monday called on Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed at Supreme Court building in Islamabad. The lawyers delegation was headed by President HCBA Bahawalpur Raja Muhammad Sohail Iftikhar and comprising of its office-bearers. Talking to the delegation, the Chief Justice stressed that there is close nexus between bench and bar, as both are the integral part of same system. “It is duty of the bar to assist the bench by pleading the cases on merit so that litigants can get prompt relief from the courts,” said Chief Justice Gulzar. He emphasized upon them to work hard for the betterment of system of administration of justice and advised them to inculcate habit of incessant reading that would make them successful in their professional life. The delegation thanked the Chief Justice for sparing time for them and discussed different issues relating to the field of administration of justice and invited his lordship to visit Bahawalpur. Chief Justice Gulzar expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the delegation.