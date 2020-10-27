Share:

Peshawar - Police on Monday busted a gang of four car-lifters.

Hassan Jehangir, Superintendent of Police (SP) for Peshawar Cantt, told a news conference that the anti-car lifting cell of the force had made the recent arrests. The arrestees included Abdullah, Naushad, Bashir, and Ishaq.

“They used to change the engine and chassis numbers and also had relations with staffers of the Excise and other departments,” he said.

The police also recovered 8 stolen vehicles, which would be handed over to the owners.

Meanwhile, CCPO Muhammad Ali Gandapur also chaired a crime meeting in Khyber district. The meeting was also attended by DPO Muhammad Iqbal and others. Gandapur asked the officials to complete investigations in the crimes in the area. He also asked police to coordinate with other agencies to fight crimes and use intelligence sharing strategy for law and order in Khyber district.