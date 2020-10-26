Share:

Islamabad-The government has increased the Gas tariff by up to Rs88 per mmbtu for CNG, power, general industry and export oriented general industry. However, there is no change in prices for domestic consumers, rooti tandoors, commercial and cement industries, said a notification issued by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) here. The Ogra has notified hike in gas prices CNG, power, general industry and export oriented general industry.

The gas prices for the CNG stations in KP, Balochistan and Potohar region (region-I) has been increased by Rs88 per mmbtu. For the CNG stations in Sindh and Punjab (region-II) the gas prices has been increased by Rs67 per mmbtu.

The gas price for CNG sector has been increased to Rs1,371 per mmbtu for the CNG stations in region-I and to Rs1350 for CNG stations in region-II against the existing Rs 1283 per mmbtu. Similarly the gas price for general industry has been increased by Rs33 per mmbtu from Rs1,021 to Rs 1,054 per mmbtu.

The gas price for zero rated and their captive plants has been increased by Rs66 per mmbtu from Rs786 to Rs852 per mmbtu. The gas price for export oriented (general industry) and export oriented (captive) has been increased by Rs66 per mmbtu from Rs 786 to Rs 852 per mmbtu.

The price of fertilizer gas being used as feed stock for old plants has only been increased by Rs2 mmbtu from Rs 300 to Rs 302 per mmbtu. The price of new fertilizer plants has been maintained at Rs 108.15 per mmbtu. The gas price for power sector including Independent Power Producers (IPPs) has also been hiked by Rs 33 per mmbtu from Rs 824 to Rs 857 per mmbtu. However, the government has decided to maintain the current gas prices for domestic consumers of all categories. The gas price for the first slab of domestic consumer is Rs121 per mmbtu and for the highest slab is Rs1,460 per mmbtu. Similarly, according to notification the price of gas for roti tandoors has not been changed and will remain the same. The rate for first slab of rooti tandoor is Rs 110 per mmbtu, second slab at Rs 220 mmbtu and the last slab Rs 700 mmbtu.

The regulator has also notified no increase in price of gas for commercial consumers. The commercial sector would continue paying price of gas at Rs 1283 per mmbtu. The government has made no increase in gas price for cement sector has also been maintained at Rs 1,277 per mmbtu. It is worth to mention here that earlier, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) had turned down a demand of gas utilities-SNGPL and SSGCL regarding increase in gas prices. Instead, the regulator had decided to slash prescribed price of gas of SNGPL and SSGC by up to 6 per cent.

In a decision sent to federal government, the regulator had recommended to slash prices for the consumers of gas utility companies – Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Company Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) by 6 per cent and SSGCL 2 per cent respectively for financial year 2020-21. However, the government has decided to maintain the price of gas for domestic consumers and roti tandoors, while increase it for other consumers.