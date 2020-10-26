Share:

ISLAMABAD-Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Hammad Azhar on Monday enumerated a number of indicators that have been showing growth, indicating positive economic sentiments in the country. In a tweet, the federal minister identified rally in the stock market, appreciation of Pak rupee in currency markets and strong growth in industrial sectors like cement, automobiles, construction, fertilizer and textiles, which he said point towards a positive economic sentiment in the country. He also pointed out that there had been growth in tax revenues while Current Account was also in surplus. “Rally in the stock market, appreciation of PKR in currency markets, strong growth in industrial sectors like Cement, Automobiles, Construction, Fertilizer, Textiles etc point towards a positive econ sentiment in the country. Tax revenues also rising & Current Account in surplus,” he tweeted.