LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that the people of Pakistan are enjoying unusually misplaced revelations being issued by leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement at every procession.

Chohan said that it would be appropriate for Nawaz Sharif to include his name in the list of missing persons as expressed by him in his online speech.

For the past 10 months, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan has been missing, alongwith his family and with trillions of dollars looted from the national kitty and 100 suitcases, he added.

He said that, ironically, Nawaz Sharif, who entered Pakistani politics through back door, considers himself the sole proprietor of democratic values. Referring to Bilawal Zardari's address, Information Minister Punjab said that Bilawal Zardari has issued a ridiculous statement accusing Prime Minister Imran Khan of occupying the islands of Balochistan.

Chohan also said that in the dictionary of Sharif and Zardari clans, the meanings of freedom of journalism, judiciary and politics are attributed to the obedience and service of these families by the State institutions.

Ever since these State institutions started operating independently, the Opposition considers its mandate of loot and plunder stolen, he said.

He said that the drop scene of the drama of patriotism as doctored by PDM leaders is approaching.