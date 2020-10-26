Share:

LAHORE- Nestlé Pakistan Limited posted a revenue of Rs 88.7 billion for the nine months period ended September 2020, an increase of 1.9% compared to the same period last year, despite many difficulties emanating from the COVID-19 crisis. These results were announced following a Board of Directors’ meeting. Dairy and nutrition products are the main contributors to this growth as sales of liquid beverage products were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 situation. The company launched several new products including MilkPak Butter, Nescafé Ice 3-in-1, Nescafé Chilled Mocha, Fruita Vitals Kandahari Anaar and Lactogen Essential during the quarter ended September 2020. The company is adapting to the new normal resulting from challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to drive efficiencies across the organization and capitalize on R&D capabilities to fulfill the needs of consumers. The company has a strong brand equity and will continue with its efforts to achieve long-term sustainable profitable growth by successfully delivering on its promise of providing nutrition, health and wellness products, while ensuring the health and safety of its employees during this crisis and thereafter.