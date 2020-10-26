Share:

LAHORE -= Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) has urged the government to support carpet industry for coming out of crises caused by coronavirus pandemic. Addressing weekly meeting of the association on Monday, PCMEA Senior Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed urged the government to bear 80 per cent cost of international exhibitions besides providing other facilities to the exhibitors. The participants discussed in detail the overall impact of coronavirus pandemic on carpet industry and put forward many proposals to come out of this crisis. Riaz Ahmed said the government should identify potential markets and ensure access of exporters to these destinations. He suggested the government to direct the officials in Pakistani embassies to make a directory of those doing carpet business so that exporters could contact them easily. He said these foreign businessmen should be invited in the embassies. He said after this, Pakistani manufacturers would be informed about the results of these meetings so that they could be updated about the tendencies of different products besides knowing about market trends.