Information Minister Shibli Faraz has strongly condemned the blast at a seminary in Peshawar.
In his tweet on Tuesday, he said those behind the attack on students have nothing to do with humanity.
The Information Minister said the sordid designs of those trying to stoke instability in the country will be foiled.
Condoling with the bereaved families, the Information Minister prayed for the recovery of those injured in the blast.
پشاور مدرسے میں دھماکےکی شدید مذمت کرتے ہیں۔ تعلیم و تدریس حاصل کرنے والے طلباءپرحملہ کرنےوالوں کاانسانیت سے کوئی تعلق نہیں۔ ملک کو عدم استحکام سے دوچار کرنے والوں کے مذموم عزائم خاک میں ملائیں گے۔شہداء کے لواحقین سے دلی اظہار تعزیت اور زخمیوں کی جلد صحت یابی کی دعا کرتے ہیں۔— Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) October 27, 2020