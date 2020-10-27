Share:

Information Minister Shibli Faraz has strongly condemned the blast at a seminary in Peshawar.

In his tweet on Tuesday, he said those behind the attack on students have nothing to do with humanity.

The Information Minister said the sordid designs of those trying to stoke instability in the country will be foiled.

Condoling with the bereaved families, the Information Minister prayed for the recovery of those injured in the blast.