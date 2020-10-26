Share:

Disobeying traffic rules and breaching road regulations has become an everyday occurrence in our country especially in Karachi city. The current situation of traffic rules is really bad because of youngsters and underage drivers. Underage driving is one of the leading causes of fatal road accidents. Massive traffic jam and accidents in the city have been increased due to unabated violations of signal and one-way traffic rule by drivers of cars, rickshaws, motorcycles and other vehicles, being committed in connivance with the traffic police.

I request to authorities and the provincial government kindly solve this issue in the megacity Karachi on a regular basis and take strict action against those who are violators of traffic rules and regulations.

MUHAMMAD HAIDER,

Karachi.