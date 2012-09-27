Quaid-i-Azam in one of his speeches said, “Pakistan does not only mean freedom and independence but also Muslim Ideology, which has to be preserved, which has come to us as a precious gift“.This quotation clearly indicates that Pakistan was created on the basis of Islamic Ideology. Islamic principles were the main reasons for demanding a separate homeland-Pakistan by the Muslims of the sub-continent. Along with the unforgettable struggle of the highly prudent leaders such as, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, it is also notable that it was the Muslim unity which brought this miracle in the Indo-Pak history. The Muslims of the sub-continent demanded Pakistan to live peacefully in their separate homeland which is the ultimate purpose of Islam - a peaceful religion.But after 65 years of independence, the current situation of Pakistan shows that peace has now become a dream. It is sad that the country is presently suffering from the worst conditions. Terrorism has risen alarmingly, innocent people are slain every day in suicide bombing or target killing. The US drone strikes have further deteriorated the lives of thousands of innocent masses in tribal areas. The sectarian violence has gained a strong hold across the country. In the last six months more than 70 persons were slain in the name of religion. More than 1700 overall causalities have been recorded by the statistics bureau till August 2012 in different kind of violence. If this continues then undoubtedly, one can easily perceive the future of Pakistan’s social, moral and ethical condition. Hence, if we don’t live up to the Ideology of Pakistan then we should not claim to have an Islamic Republic of Pakistan, as we have not been able to create an Islamic Ideological state such as conceived by Quaid-i- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.SAJID ALI SAMO, Larkana, September 24.