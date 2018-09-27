Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF) is organising the National Karate Coaches Accreditation Course & Examination here at Nishter Park Gymnasium Hall from today (Thursday). Coaches from all the affiliated unit of PKF are participating in the three-day activity, which aims at upgrading existing knowledge of the participants, said PKF secretary Andleeb Sandhu here Wednesday. Farman Ahmed (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), Khalid Noor (Pride of Performance) and M Nadeem will be the course directors. “The coaches will be briefed on the latest competition rules of World Karate Federation. The examination will be conducted on the conclusion of the course and successful candidate will be awarded certificates and licenses,” she added. POA secretary M Khalid Mehmood will be the chief guest at the opening ceremony.–Staff Reporter