LAHORE - PAF held K-Electric and Army played 1-1 draw against Wapda in the opening matches of the Pakistan Premier League Football, which commenced at the Qasim Bagh Stadium, Multan. In the first match, PAF played a goalless draw against K-Electric. PAF initially managed to make a few good moves but could not avail the opportunities to score. K-Electric responded well but also failed to convert. In the second half, no goal was scored as the match ended without any goal. In the second match, an equaliser from Ansar Abbas helped Pak Army draw the match against Wapda. Wapda started with good planning and moves as they scored their first goal through Ahmed Faheem in 33rd minute. In the second half, Army struck an equalizer through Ansar Abbas in the 79th minute to finish the match at 1-1.–Staff Reporter