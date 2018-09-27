Share:

LAHORE - After suffering two back-to-back huge defeats in the Socca six-a-side World Cup, Pakistan team will be taking on strong Russia in its last match of the grand event today (Thursday) at Lisbon, Portugal. Pakistan team already out of the knockout stage of the competition after it lost the matches against Moldowa 6-0 in it the inaugural tie and Spain 5-0 in the second match. Despite successive defeats and with no hope to avoid the wrath of mighty Russia, Pakistan team manager Tariq Lutfi has termed his team’s maiden participation in such a grand event as ‘a big honour for the country’. “It is like writing a new football history back home. Our team never got such an opportunity to play fast-paced football in such a mega event,” he said from Lisbon on Wednesday.–Staff Reporter