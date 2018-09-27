Share:

Islamabad - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Wednesday that armed forces of Pakistan will never allow the reign of terror to return to North Waziristan District, once an epicentre of international terrorism.

“It’s time for Waziristan and other districts to flourish and prosper,” said the army chief, as he also lauded the courage and dedication of the troops while interacting with them during his visit to the area.

The armed forces had cleared NW from the clutches of Al-Qaeda and its affiliates – including the Haqqani Network and Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) – after lengthy war against terrorism.

The COAS during his visit was apprised on the security situation and also briefed on border management as well as progress of development works and rehabilitation of temporarily displaced persons, the military’s media wing said.

General Bajwa also gave directives to focus on stability operations and socio-economic development so as to achieve enduring peace in the tribal district, according to the ISPR.

Al-Qaeda had converted North Waziristan, located on Pak-Afghan border, into a launching pad of its international terror operations and expanded its presence and influence on both sides of the border.

Its affiliate, TTP, also used this area as a hub where it trained suicide bombers to unleash them on different Pakistani cities, deep into its national territory.

However, Pakistan purged North Waziristan and other areas on its side of the border after fighting fierce battles with all sorts of terrorists and regained the control of its territory.

In the course of its counter terrorism war, Pakistan had suffered huge losses in terms of men and material but remained steadfast and finally succeeded in killing and smashing the terrorist hide outs.

The military operations were succeeded by resettlement and massive rehabilitation and socio-economic development programs in the area, which are still ongoing.

Another major measure taken by the country to stop resurgence of terrorism is enhanced border management and fencing. The aim is checking cross-border movement of militants, some of whom are those TTP remnants who had escaped the military operations and found safe heavens in Afghanistan.

On September 18, seven army soldiers including an officer embraced martyrdom in Gharlamai and Spera Kunar Algad area in North Waziristan when security forces had launched an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) against some terrorists, who had infiltrated the border and were hiding in a compound.

During the operation nine terrorists were killed and the compound and its adjoining areas were later cleared.

KALAT OPERATION

Four terrorists were killed and two soldiers received martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted on a terrorist hideout in Balochistan’s Kalat district on Wednesday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The exchange of fire, which took place in the Mangochar area of Kalat, also resulted in injuries to two soldiers, the ISPR added. The operation, the ISPR said, was conducted following intelligence reports that the terrorists were planning to carry out major terror activities in the province.

Two suicide jackets, a large quantity of explosives, other weaponry and ammunition were also recovered during the operation. Of the two martyred soldiers, Sepoy Muhammad Waris Shahban hailed from Jhang, whereas Sepoy Mir Alam was from Ghizer in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Earlier, Frontier Corps Balochistan during an intelligence based operation (IBO) on Wednesday recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from Suraf area near Kahan. Recovered ammunition includes anti-tank mines, explosives and mortar rounds, a press release issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations said.

Meanwhile, Frontier Corps Balochistan foiled a major bid of terror and seized a large number of ammunition in Kohlu area of Balochistan under Radd-ul Fasaad operation on Wednesday.

Following on a tip-off, FC personnel carried out search operation in the area and seized a large number of ammunitions including 54 mortar shells, 16095 gun rounds of LMG, 95 meter prima card and improvised explosive devices (IEDs), said a press release here.

The ammunition had been converted for sabotage activities in province by unknown suspects, it said.

FC cordoned off the entire area and started search to trace out suspects. Further investigation was underway.