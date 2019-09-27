Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch said that the role of buffaloes enclosures in spread of garbage and dirt cannot be ignored and action will be taken against these buffaloes enclosures, situated in residential areas.

He expressed these views after visiting various parts of District during Clean Karachi Campaign. He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Malir Abdul Halim and officers of local government. The officers informed the provincial minister regarding the disposal and lifting of waste and garbage.

Baloch also reviewed ongoing cleaning work in the areas of the Cantonment Board. He also directed Deputy Commissioner Malir to repair the broken bridge along Bhatai Abad, Gulistan Johar Road and Dubai Palace. He also directed DC Malir first to serve notices to buffaloes enclosures’ owners and then make arrangements to move away the same from residential areas. Baloch directed the concerned authorities to ensure the cleanliness of the highways. “The Internal Committees of private residential societies should also clean up their own societies and bring the garbage to the designated place,” directed the minister. He said that the cleanliness campaign cannot be successful without cooperation of the citizens.

The people and Sindh government should work on the same page to get the target of Clean Karachi. He urged the people to make the Clean Karachi campaign successful.