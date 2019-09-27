Share:

LAHORE - Members of the Sharif family went to Kot Lakhpat jail on Thursday to see their incarcerated relative Mian Nawaz Sharif. PML-N President Mian Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’s husband Capt (R) Safdar and Nawaz Sharif’s mother were among the family members who called on the former premier in the prison. Shehbaz Sharif reportedly apprised his elder brother of his recent encounters with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and latter’s plan for a long march.